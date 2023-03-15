Sheffield United are one of a host of clubs interested in a move for Bristol City’s Alex Scott this summer, according to Give Me Sport.

The 19-year-old has been a shining light at Ashton Gate over the last two seasons, and it would be a huge surprise if he did not move on in the summer.

Scott appears destined for Premier League football in the not too distant future, but it is of paramount importance that he chooses the right club for his next move.

Scott has developed at a rapid rate from consistent exposure in the Championship and the 19-year-old will not want to experience a serious dip in senior playing time.

However, he is the type of player that clubs with bloated squads will want to make room for and tie down on a long term contract.

Here, we have weighed up some of the key questions around a potential move to Bramall Lane…

Is it a good potential move?

There is a lot of uncertainty around what division the Blades will be in and who will be owning the club next season, therefore they are probably not towards the top of Scott’s list with that many unknowns.

Another season or two competing regularly right at the top end of the Championship could be sensible at this stage of Scott’s career, and a club like United could look to sign him on loan if Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur land the versatile midfielder.

However, considering the other options available to Scott it would be a surprise to see the Blades sign him permanently, because it is hard to guarantee what the playing squad is going to look like at Bramall Lane next season.

Would he start?

With the money that it would require to sign Scott in the first place, he would certainly be first choice.

The most realistic way that the Blades could bring him in, outside a change of ownership, would be by reinvesting money from the sale of either Sander Berge or Iliman Ndiaye.

United would be looking to replace a regular starter and Scott could come in to fit that bill.

At either the top of the second tier or the bottom half of the Premier League, Scott will be aiming to nail down a starting berth next season.

What does he offer?

Bags and bags of potential, certainly resale value, versatility and tactical flexibility.

Scott has become a specialist central midfield but can play out wide or in a more advanced midfield role.

He is not shy in the tackle, has great vision and a wide range of passing that can unlock defences and start attacks from deeper areas.

Scott would go some way to replacing Tommy Doyle and James McAtee after they go back to Manchester City this summer, but would also represent a long term option in central midfield for years to come.