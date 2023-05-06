Alex Scott has hinted that his future could lie with Bristol City amid transfer speculation.

The midfielder received the club’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards at last night’s end of season awards.

The 19-year-old has been a standout figure in Nigel Pearson’s squad this campaign, cementing himself as undroppable from the team.

Scott has contributed one goal and five assists for the Robins, with Pearson’s side sitting 15th in the Championship table going into Monday’s final round of games.

Premier League interest in Bristol City's Alex Scott

But his performances have led to speculation that he could be on the move out of Ashton Gate this summer.

The likes of Brentford, Brighton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United all reportedly have an interest in the City youngster.

Other clubs such as Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United are all also monitoring his situation going into the summer.

However, Scott has hinted that he could yet remain with Bristol City.

While accepting his award for player of the year, he claimed how excited he is to compete with the team again next season, offering some hope he will remain with the club.

“I’m buzzing,” said Scott, via the club’s official YouTube channel.

“To get recognition from the fans is a special feeling.

"We’ve got so many top players here, it was very competitive, and I am very happy to receive the awards.

“It’s been huge. It’s been massive for me.

“As a team, we’ve definitely progressed from last season.

“As a player on and off the pitch, I have progressed massively as well.

“I’m glad and I’m grateful to have played so many games and I’m looking forward to going again next season.”

City visit QPR in their final league game of the season on Monday with nothing left to play for but pride, with promotion and relegation both well out of reach for Pearson’s team.

Should Alex Scott stay with Bristol City?

Scott has been incredibly impressive this season and it comes as no surprise that there are Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

City will likely hold out for a big fee if any interested parties do step forward with a concrete offer.

The likes of Newcastle and Liverpool would be enticing given their reputations at the moment.

While Scott may intend to stay at Ashton Gate, it is likely to be a long summer ahead for the club if they are hoping to turn down any and all offers for the midfielder.