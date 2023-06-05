Signed by Bristol City from Guernsey FC in 2020, Alex Scott has experienced a meteoric rise during his time at Ashton Gate.

Since making his debut for the Robins in their clash with Blackpool in 2021, the midfielder has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Scott represented City on 42 occasions in the Championship, and also featured for the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Due to the high standard of Scott's performances, he was named as the Championship's Young Player of the Season in April.

Unsurprisingly, Scott has been the subject of a great deal of transfer interest from Premier League sides.

A report from 90min earlier this year revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Brentford have expressed an interest in signing the midfielder who is also on the radar of Liverpool, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Scott's current contract situation, as well as his valuation and how much he earns at City.

How long does Alex Scott have left on his current deal at Bristol City?

As it stands, Scott's current deal with the Robins is set to run until 2025.

Scott signed this contract in 2021.

Due to the length of this deal, any potential suitor will need to submit a major offer for the midfielder as City will be in no rush to sell him during the summer transfer window.

How much is Alex Scott worth?

Making reference to Scott in March, Robins boss Nigel Pearson suggested that the midfielder was worth more than £25m.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson said: "Whoever makes a proper bid at some point, will have to be a really big bid to get him.

"He has to be more than £25m, he shouldn't go for less than that.

"Since he made his debut, he's played upmost of 80 games for us."

What is Alex Scott earning at Bristol City?

According to Capology, Scott currently earns a weekly wage of £4.231 at Ashton Gate.

This equates to a yearly income of £220,000.

In comparison to his team-mates, this is at the lower end of the pay structure.

Matty James and Nahki Wells are said to be the highest earners at the club.

James earns £27,500 per week (£1.43m per year), while Wells earns £27,000 (£1.40m per year) over the same time period.