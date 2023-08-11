Alex Scott and Tommy Conway have shared an emotional exchange on Twitter after the latter's move from Bristol City to Bournemouth was confirmed yesterday.

Scott's Ashton Gate exit has seemed likely throughout the summer but yesterday the Cherries won the race for his signature - with City receiving a club record fee thought to be in the region of £25 million.

Confirmed: Alex Scott joins Bournemouth

The 19-year-old has established himself as a key player under Nigel Pearson and arguably the EFL's brightest talent over the past few years but that has brought plenty of attention from top flight clubs.

There was an acceptance in Bs3 that this summer would likely see Scott depart but the Robins have stood firm over the £25 million valuation as Premier League sides circled.

Some of England's biggest clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham were all touted with an interest but Bournemouth, West Ham United, and Wolves have looked the most likely to strike a deal in the current window.

Both Bournemouth and Wolves have had offers rejected by City this summer but on Wednesday, reports began to emerge that the Cherries had won the race and on Thursday the teenager's move to the Vitality Stadium, where he will link up with two other Robins academy graduates in Antoine Semenyo and Lloyd Kelly, was confirmed.

Alex Scott and Tommy Conway's online exchange

Scott joined City from Guernsey in December 2019 and has formed a close bond with Conway, a Bristol-born product of the club's academy, in the years since - with the pair both coming through the age-group sides to force their way into the starting XI and even becoming flatmates.

The striker, who is currently sidelined due to injury, took to Twitter to send an emotional message of encouragement to the departing man.

He said: "My brother. I’m so proud of you and beyond excited for your next chapter!!

"You’ve helped me both on and off the pitch for the last 4 years and we’ve shared some of our best moments together; living our dreams!

"I’ll miss you as a flatmate and as a teammate. Go smash it❤️"

Scott was quick to offer his response, which read: "Stop Tom 😢😢😢 Love you always brother. 🤞❤️"

Alex Scott's heartfelt message to Bristol City fans

Scott also penned a heartfelt message to the teammates, staff, and fans that have helped him during his three years at the South West club.

He said: "To everybody at Bristol City.

"Thank you so much. I arrived as a young boy from Guernsey and from the moment I joined Bristol City, I felt at home. Will be eternally grateful to the club for showing such faith in me at such a young age.

"Thank you to the coaches for giving me an opportunity in the first team at just 17, my teammates who have helped me on my journey, and all the staff who have made me so welcome. I wish everyone all the best in the future.

"A special thanks to you fans for being behind me every step of the way. Hearing my song ring out around Ashton Gate is something I'll never forget.

"I'm proud to have made the City sing.

"Alex"

City are back in action on Saturday when they face Millwall at The Den while Scott will likely have to wait a few weeks for his Bournemouth debut due to a knee injury.