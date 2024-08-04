Highlights Cardiff City supporters excited for new signings and upcoming season in the Championship.

There is a palpable buzz of excitement, positivity and hope among Cardiff City supporters amid a promising summer transfer window in preparation for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Bluebirds have sprung into action in recent weeks by acquiring both Chris Willock, Calum Chambers and Anwar El Ghazi on free transfers alongside the loan arrival of Wilfried Kanga from Hertha Berlin.

With more incomings and departures expected and, of course, the commencement of Cardiff's 2024/25 season at home to Sunderland on August 10, next month is shaping up to be a significant one.

So, Football League World has decided to summarise four separate situations that could well make August a special month for the Bluebirds faithful.

Alex Robertson signs

Manchester City's Alex Robertson is the name on the lips of supporters at the moment, and with good reason.

The Australian midfielder stood out during the first half of Portsmouth's title-winning campaign last term before missing the remainder of the season through injury, which has done little to deter second-tier admiration.

Both Portsmouth and Hull are believed to have expressed varying degrees of interest. However, Cardiff now appear "well-placed" to secure Robertson's coveted signature according to a fresh reveal from WalesOnline's Glen Williams.

It seems as though Cardiff are very much the frontrunners at this stage, and they're reportedly in negotiations with the Citizens over a permanent fee for the 21-year-old.

Cardiff need a dynamic number eight who can play on the half turn, progress the ball forward and break defensive lines and Robertson fits the bill perfectly, so supporters would love to see this one happen.

Ryan Wintle sale

Those aforementioned attributes epitomised by Robertson and Kadri are at odds with the footballing profile of Ryan Wintle, who came under scrutiny from supporters in the most recent campaign.

That's because, while being reliable, consistent, assured and an ever-present - and even captaining the side on a number of occasions - Wintle doesn't offer near enough in the way of ball progression, forward-thinking and creativity in the middle of the park, with Cardiff often having sacrificed the tempo and their control of matches due to an inability to meaningfully move the ball between the lines.

It's clear, however, that Erol Bulut is demanding a different blueprint from his side next season and has accordingly made Wintle available for transfer, with Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City since expressing interest.

The 27-year-old was excluded from the travelling party for Cardiff's successful pre-season tour of Austria, where Bulut explained to BBC Sport Wales: "I was clear that I am not planning with him this season. Ryan is a good player and is a player who wants to play every single minute.

"So I think there we had our problems. With a team existing on 27, 28 players, sometimes a manager has to rotate and I think the players have to accept that. I think there we had our issues a little bit.

"He is a good player and for sure he will have offers where he can sign a contract and can continue with his career."

Only a matter of months ago, the Turk name-checked Wintle alongside Perry Ng, Mark McGuinness and Rubin Colwill among Cardiff's most sellable assets in the event of a summer offer.

That should remain true despite his impending exit, with Wintle having signed a fresh three-year contract just last year.

Cardiff would really benefit by receiving an additional cash windfall from a player who doesn't figure into the long-term plans along with simply getting his wages off the books, and although Wintle has been a solid servant for the club, it appears time for all parties to move on.

Continuation of pre-season playing style

Though pre-season results invariably offer precious little in the way of tangible insight towards the upcoming campaign, the exercise itself accommodates experimentation and the development of fresh stylistic approaches without the intensity, pressure or competitive stakes of the regular season.

Thus, it can be invaluable in many ways and Cardiff have most certainly played with fresh impetus and ideas during their pre-season outings to date.

It's no secret that Cardiff must be structurally organised, better in transition and fundamentally much more meaningful, progressive and creative in possession if they are to truly contend for a top-six finish and a shot at returning to the Premier League next year and they've shown real signs of tactical increase on all fronts.

They still mostly play out from the back - although there's clearly a potential weapon in Isaak Davies gambling on long upfield punts from the goalkeeper - yet they do it with a refreshingly more aggressive and forward-thinking nature, controlling the flow of the game but doing so in a way that keeps their opponents on the back foot.

Wingers are coming inside more, the ball is kept and progressed better in midfield - but still requires improvement - and their strikers have been heavily involved in linking play by dropping deep and showing for possession.

Cardiff have been truly exciting to watch as of late, and how much have supporters been able to say that in recent years? Of course, it all means little if not translated to the Championship once the season gets underway and that's the real call of duty that Cardiff now face.

South Wales derby victory

Last, but most certainly not least, Cardiff have the small matter of the South Wales Derby to contest later this month. Victory would top off a fine month for Cardiff and their supporters.

A draw would be welcomed with open arms. Defeat, however slight the margins, but such are the stakes, would render it a miserable month regardless of what else comes to fruition.

Such matches, as we've seen all too clearly in years gone by, can make or break a campaign.

There are questions to be had about labelling fixtures as "must-win games" so early into the season, but Cardiff simply can't afford to lose against their fierce rivals just three matches into 2024/25. It's at the Swansea.com Stadium too, which has been anything but a happy hunting ground for the Bluebirds.

Defeat must be avoided at all costs. However, the combination of momentum and feel-good factor that could well be generated by all three points is immense and would top off what should promise to be a fine month in the Welsh capital.