Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson have given their response to Marlon Pack’s new Portsmouth contract.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Pack has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Hampshire outfit.

This will ensure the Pompey captain remains at Fratton Park until at least the summer of 2026.

Pack was a key part of John Mousinho’s side last season as the team earned promotion back to the Championship.

The 33-year-old featured 38 times in their League One triumph last year, contributing three goals and nine assists (all stats from Fbref).

Marlon Pack - Portsmouth league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 32 (31) 5 (4) 2023-24 38 (37) 3 (9)

Reaction to Marlon Pack’s new Portsmouth deal

Pack posted on social media his reaction to re-signing with Portsmouth for another two years.

The midfielder is looking forward to competing in the Championship with the team, as he makes his return to the second division after two years in League One.

“Can’t express how happy I am to extend my stay here at Pompey,” wrote Pack, via Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone involved for working together to get this done.

“Looking forward to leading the boys out in the championship and building on what we achieved last season.”

Related Portsmouth FC: Double Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson swoop is an exciting prospect: View Abu Kamara of Norwich City and Alex Robertson of Man City could be the perfect additions above anyone else for Portsmouth this summer.

Robertson and Kamara both spent last season on loan at Fratton Park, playing their role in Portsmouth’s promotion back to the second tier.

The pair have both responded to Pack’s new contract, expressing their joy at the news.

“Love it skip,” wrote Robertson, while Kamara posted a clapping hands emoji.

Robertson has returned to parent club Manchester City following the end of his loan spell, having been a key part of the team up until a major hamstring injury in January.

However, Portsmouth are reportedly keen on bringing him back to the club for life in the Championship, but face competition from the likes of Everton.

Meanwhile, Kamara is back at Norwich City where a decision has yet to be made on his future, with Mousinho admitting Pompey are willing to wait as long as it takes to try and bring him back to the club for next season.

Portsmouth’s summer transfer business

Pack renewing his Portsmouth contract is an important piece of summer business for the club, who have already made a number of signings in the transfer market.

Barnsley’s Jordan Williams joined as a free agent following the end of his deal with the Tykes.

Oxford United’s Josh Murphy has also been confirmed as a new recruit, also joining as a free transfer after helping the U’s gain promotion through the play-offs.

Portsmouth have until 30 August to complete any remaining deals, giving them plenty of time to sort out possible deals for Robertson and Kamara.

Pack contract is a great development for Portsmouth

Pack remaining at Portsmouth is a great piece of business for Portsmouth, and is another boost to their preparations for life back in the Championship.

The midfielder proved an excellent addition in the last two seasons, both on and off the pitch.

His experience at this level will be a valuable asset to have in the dressing room, having competed in the Championship for several years during his time at Cardiff.

If Pompey can find agreements to keep Kamara and Robertson as well, then this will prove a very good summer for the south coast club.