Alex Rae makes Reading FC claim on West Brom clash

Reading assistant manager Alex Rae believes his side did enough to get a point out of yesterday’s 2-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion, speaking to Berkshire Live after the game.

The Royals would have been expected to pick up all three points considering the fact they have only lost one home game and the Baggies’ current predicament, with the visitors sitting in the relegation zone prior to the two sides’ clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, it was the hosts that put in an underwhelming performance on the afternoon, with strikes from Matt Phillips and Taylor Gardner-Hickman giving Albion a deserved away victory in Berkshire.

Paul Ince’s men did come close to getting themselves on the scoresheet with Albion’s stopper Alex Palmer being tested on multiple occasions – but they failed to set up a grandstand finish – much to the disappointment of the home supporters.

In the end, Palmer was probably the away side’s man of the match, although Gardner-Hickman was another strong candidate.

Unsurprisingly then, Rae believes his team did enough on the afternoon to claim a point in the face of adversity, with manager Ince staying away from the touchline due to illness and several first-teamers currently absent due to different injury setbacks.

The Royals’ assistant boss said: “We are bitterly disappointed to lose the game. I thought we did enough to get something out of it.

“We made a slow start and have to defend the first goal a lot better. We asked the boys at half time to be more aggressive and need to get after them more.

“We created some good moments and with a bit more composure, we may well have capitalised.”

The Verdict:

The Royals did respond well after the first goal but didn’t do enough in front of goal to test Palmer for much of the game and this is why they didn’t deserve to come away with anything in the end.

They may have had multiple opportunities at the end – but the game was nearly dead by then and they needed to start a whole lot quicker than they did in the end.

The hosts can’t even blame the officiating because the team just wasn’t up to standard on the day and that will be frustrating for their supporters because they have already shown how good they can be this season.

Inconsistency is inevitable with their injuries – but they could have performed a lot better with the players they had at their disposal and the home crowd they had behind them.

They now need to look to midweek because Swansea City will be a tough competitor to face, especially with Russell Martin’s side looking for redemption following their 4-0 defeat against Burnley yesterday.