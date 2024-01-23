Highlights Sunderland haven't offered Pritchard a new contract, increasing the likelihood of him leaving on a free transfer.

Birmingham City had a bid for Pritchard rejected, but they are still interested in signing him to help fight against relegation.

Pritchard has attracted interest from teams outside the Championship, including Turkish side Sivasspor and MLS team Colorado Rapids.

Alex Pritchard has been the subject of a host of transfer talk this month, as a move away from Sunderland AFC is touted more and more.

The forward has entered the final six months of his contract, and could be on the way out of the club as early as this January. If not, he will be able to sign for another club on a free transfer, which could be the more lucrative move for the 30-year-old.

The attacking midfielder has drawn interest from a host of clubs already this season, after some impressive performances for Sunderland after joining the club from Huddersfield Town in 2021.

Pritchard is an excellent player to bring on late in a game to create chances for his side, and Sunderland will be wary about letting him go as they challenge for the top six in the Championship this season.

While there has been interest in Pritchard from a number of clubs, Sunderland do seem intent on keeping the midfielder until the end of the season at least.

The Black Cats haven't offered Pritchard a new contract, according to journalist Mike McGrath, despite the club's reluctance to let the midfielder leave in the current transfer window.

Despite this, the report states that they still want to keep the Englishman at the club until the end of the season, therefore opening the door to him leaving for free ahead of 2024/25.

Since winning promotion to the Championship in 2022 with Sunderland, Pritchard has been a key player for the club, both in the starting eleven and as an impact sub. Now 30-years-old, he is entering the twilight of his career.

Birmingham have had Pritchard bid rejected

One of the clubs interested in signing Pritchard this month are Birmingham City, with new manager Tony Mowbray keen to add the midfielder to his squad in their battle against relegation.

Mowbray previously managed Prichard as Sunderland boss before being sacked last year, and reportedly wants the midfielder to follow him to his new job at Birmingham.

However, Sunderland Nation have reported that the Black Cats have rejected a bid for Pritchard this week from the Blues.

Pritchard has been a vital performer for Sunderland this season, assisting five times and scoring once in the Championship, despite starting most games on the bench at the Stadium of Light.

Alex Pritchard's Championship stats - as per SofaScore Games played 23 Minutes per game 49 Goals 1 Assists 5 Key passes 1.6 Big chances created 6

Mowbray is likely hoping that Pritchard's creativity can help inspire the Birmingham attack and help save the club from a relegation battle in the second half of the season.

Other interest in Pritchard

It is not just Championship clubs who are interested in bringing in Pritchard this month, with teams from all over the world reportedly interested in signing the veteran midfielder.

The Telegraph has reported that both Turkish side Sivasspor and MLS club Colorado Rapids are interested in signing the midfielder this month, with a long-term deal reportedly on offer for the 30-year-old.

Turkish reporter Ertan Süzgün also reported the news, stating that the Turkish side have made an official offer to the Sunderland midfielder.

He could swap England for Turkey this month, while Rapids could make Pritchard the next EFL star to move to the US, following Billy Sharp's short-lived tenure at LA Galaxy.

Due to Pritchard's contract ending in the summer, he is able to sign a pre-contract with either club to secure his deal for beyond the 2023/24 season.