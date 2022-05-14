Alex Pritchard speaks out on Alex Neil’s impact at Sunderland

Sunderland booked their place at Wembley Stadium with a play-off semi final victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Alex Pritchard has returned from injury to good effect in recent weeks and could make some decisive contributions in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers next Saturday.

Lee Johnson was dismissed from his duties as manager shortly after the January transfer window, and Alex Neil had to pick up the pieces to ensure the Black Cats broke back into the top six to begin with.

Pritchard played under Neil previously at Norwich City and has taken on a more integral role since the Scotsman stepped into the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

Pritchard explained how Neil has improved Sunderland when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “When he came in he stamped his authority on the place, he tightened things up and stopped us conceding so many goals.

“There were also a lot of good things here as well so he could look and say ‘I don’t need to do anything with that’.

“We had got a lot of things right under Lee Johnson, but it was just a case of making a few adjustments and you can see that Alex Neil has done that.

“He’s a great manager and you can see what he has done since he has been in here.

“It’s not over yet, we still have to get the job done.

“I don’t want to jinx it!”

Pritchard has played in some high pressure encounters in the past, but at this stage of his career and with the Black Cats ready to begin their long awaited recovery on and off the pitch, this may well be the most important match of the 29-year-old’s career to date.

The Verdict

The ultimate Sunderland end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 WHO DID THE CLUB BEAT ON THE OPENING DAY OF THE SEASON? WIGAN WYCOMBE

The pressure is all on Sunderland to get the job done next Saturday, with Wycombe very much the underdogs in terms of their budget, the size of the club and the individual quality within their squad.

Pritchard is a key experienced player now and will be desperate to return to the second tier next season.

The Black Cats defended as a team tremendously against Wednesday over the two legs and will need to be just as resolute against the Chairboys, with Joe Jacobson’s set piece delivery being one of their biggest strengths.

In Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, the Black Cats have the raw ability to win this one comfortably, it is a matter of whether it can all come together on the day.