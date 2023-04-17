Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to five games at the weekend as they beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

The Wearsiders suffered an early setback as they went a goal down to the visitors after George Hall slotted home a Tahith Chong pass.

However, that lead didn’t last long as excellent link-up play between Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard allowed defender Trai Hume to net his first goal for Sunderland on the stroke of halftime.

It was then Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo that won the game for Sunderland, slotting the ball into the back of the net with 15 minutes to go to grab his 12th goal of the season.

Can Sunderland still make the play-offs?

That win leaves Sunderland in ninth place, just two points adrift of sixth-place Blackburn Rovers, who still have a game in hand on the chasing pack.

Tony Mowbray’s men have hit form at the right time of the season, going from nine points adrift to just a few points in a matter of weeks.

With four games remaining, Sunderland can still make the play-offs, and their results in the last few weeks have given them the best possible chance. However, they do face a tricky set of fixtures, with three of the four games remaining seeing them come up against sides fighting for a play-off spot as well.

Before that, they face a Huddersfield Town side on Tuesday that is fighting for its safety at the bottom of the table and have themselves hit some form under Neil Warnock.

Alex Pritchard assesses Huddersfield Town clash

Ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light, Pritchard has warned about the test the Black Cats face against his former side.

Pritchard played for Huddersfield between 2018 and 2021 and joined Sunderland once his contract at the Yorkshire club expired. The 29-year-old played 83 times for the Terriers, scoring three goals, and now, ahead of playing his former side, Pritchard has assessed the upcoming clash.

He told Chronicle Live: “We're obviously still playing for something against Huddersfield. It's going to be a really tough game, they are going to make it hard, but we have to come out, play our football and hopefully get another result."

How has Pritchard performed this season?

The 29-year-old has probably had one of his most successful seasons at Sunderland this campaign, featuring 36 times, scoring three goals, and registering four assists.

Pritchard has also shown his versatility this season, playing in various roles from attacking midfield to out wide and most recently even as a false nine.

Mowbray has managed to get the best out of the attacker, and with Pritchard staying injury-free, he has been able to play some of his best football and looks to finally settle at the Stadium of Light.