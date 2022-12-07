Alex Pritchard makes Sunderland admission following 3-0 Millwall victory

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard admitted it was nice to be playing in a more natural position at the weekend as the club defeated Millwall 3-0.

A goal from Pritchard himself, as well as others from Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms were enough to earn Sunderland all three points on their return to Championship action.

In recent memory, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms out injured, Pritchard was, at times, asked to play as a false nine and lead the line for the club as they sought a solution to their injury issues.

However, after being back in a more familiar attacking midfield role at the weekend versus Millwall, it sounds as though Pritchard knows where he prefers to play.

“It’s nice to play your own position,” the 29-year-old explained, via Sunderland Echo.

“But look, when that was not available we had to sacrifice and we did that really well.

“Now we are getting the boys back and it’ll help us for sure.”

With Ross Stewart on the verge of a return to fitness, too, Pritchard can get used to being in a more familiar position.

It was a good win for the club, too, who clearly made the most of their training camp over in Dubai to come back in fine form at the weekend.

“It’s good to be back in front of the fans and be back playing, and winning for the fans is brilliant.” Pritchard added on the World Cup break. “The break is there so you have to use it to your advantage. “Having the week off was really good and then getting together and having the tactical side of it and fitness side was really good.” The Verdict It’s not surprising to hear that Alex Pritchard is happy to be back in a more familiar role. Whilst he did a job as a false nine for Sunderland at times and elsewhere, he simply lacks the goals of an out and out forward like Simms or Ellis. That being said, though, it’s clear Pritchard and others were willing to sacrifice their own happiness in their position to help the team in the absence of their two forwards recently. With Simms and soon Stewart returning, Sunderland will hope that they can keep their forwards fit going forwards, in which case, players like Pritchard can continue operating in more natural roles.