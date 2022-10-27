Alex Pritchard makes Luton Town claim ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard believes his side’s away clash against Luton Town this weekend will be one of the hardest of the season, speaking to the Black Cats’ media team.

The hosts will be reeling from their humiliating 4-0 loss against Watford on Sunday – a lowlight in a reasonably promising season for the Hatters thus far despite a slow start to the campaign.

Managing to finish sixth in the Championship at the end of last season though, they will be dangerous opponents and proved their worth against Queens Park Rangers earlier this month with an impressive 3-1 victory.

Considering Michael Beale’s side are currently sitting in second place, this was a real statement of intent from Nathan Jones’ side, who will be facing a Sunderland side who have suffered back-to-back defeats against Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland in recent games.

They have still made a respectable start to their season considering they were plying their trade in League One last term – but the Hatters will probably be favourites to take all three points from Saturday’s clash.

And Pritchard is one Sunderland player who isn’t underestimating the difficulty of the assignment his side faces as they make the long journey to Bedfordshire, issuing a warning to his teammates.

He said: “I’ve been there before and it will probably be one of the hardest games that we are going to play at this season.

“Off the back of them being beat 4-0 at Watford, they are going to want to come out flying.”

The Verdict:

Luton may not have the strongest team on paper in the division – but the way they combine makes them one of the best teams in the second tier and this is why they will be favourites this weekend.

They also have a lot of depth in the forward department and that could be crucial to their chances of being involved in the promotion mix again, with Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome all able to be assets in the final third.

If they can keep a considerable number of these options fit and available, that could help them make a fast start to games like they did against QPR and allow them to finish strongly as well with the attacking options they have off the bench.

They also pressed very high against Michael Beale’s side and that paid dividends for them in the end, with Sunderland’s lack of height in the forward department without Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms likely to be costly for them if the latter doesn’t start after stepping up his recovery.

If they don’t have a big presence who can hold the ball up amid the hosts’ high press, with Amari’i Bell often operating high up the pitch despite being a left centre-back, it could be a long afternoon for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Pritchard’s side shouldn’t underestimate themselves though – because they could be lethal on the counter.