Alex Pritchard issues verdict on Ross Stewart selection call after Sunderland’s latest win

Alex Pritchard has offered his thoughts on Tony Mowbray’s decision not to select Ross Stewart in Sunderland’s match-day squad for their showdown with Millwall.

After making an incredibly positive start to the season, Stewart suffered a thigh injury ahead of his side’s clash with Middlesbrough and has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent months.

Despite returning to training last week, the forward did not make his long-awaited return to action at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

In the absence of Stewart, Sunderland managed to secure all three points in front of their supporters.

Amad Diallo opened the scoring in the 53rd minute of this clash before Pritchard doubled the Black Cats’ advantage by firing an effort past George Long.

Ellis Simms then added a third for Sunderland in stoppage-time.

As a result of this latest triumph, Mowbray’s side moved up to 10th in the standings and are now just a point adrift of the play-off places.

After this clash, Pritchard delivered a verdict on the decision not to include Stewart as part of Sunderland’s squad.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Pritchard said: “You have to be careful with Ross.

“Ross knows himself he’s champing at the bit to get back but on the other hand the boy has been out for – how long?

“He’s obviously got to be careful but Ross is a massive player for us, everyone knows that, and he’ll be back soon.”

The Verdict

Pritchard makes a valid point here as although Stewart would have been desperate to play against Millwall, it would have been a risk to utilise him in this fixture.

With a full week of training under his belt, the forward is less likely to suffer a fresh injury setback against West Bromwich Albion on December 12th.

When Stewart does make his return to action, it would not be at all surprising if he makes an immediate impact in a Sunderland shirt.

Before picking up his current issue, the forward demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level as he scored five goals and provided three assists in seven appearances.