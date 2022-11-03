Alex Pritchard issues brutally honest message to supporters after Sunderland’s 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town

Sunderland have been a great addition to the Championship this season and bounced back from a three-game winless run with a 2-0 triumph at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening.

Alex Pritchard received some stick from the home supporters on the night after struggling to live up to a big price tag at the club between January 2018 and the summer of 2021.

Injury played a significant role in that underperformance and Pritchard was keen to respond to the home crowd when he put the Black Cats a goal up in the 55th minute.

Amad Diallo’s goal on the break sealed the win deep into second half additional time, but Pritchard issued a very honest assessment of the performance when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “It was probably a needed win, a dogged win, the weather was just not great for both teams.

“It wasn’t the best performance in the world but to come off the back of a bad performance and the recent results, it was just a massive result for us, a good momentum boost.

“First half we were definitely not at our best, we all know that we all said that in the changing room, it wasn’t good at half time, we got a rollocking and I think a few of the boys got around each other a bit as well and we came out better.

“The fans came in their numbers, got behind us and we came away with a 2-0 result playing badly, it’s a good sign.

“We’re not naive, we know where we are, we’ve had two missing strikers (Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms) that are out-and-out strikers, we haven’t had them for a while.

“We’ve played really well; we haven’t got the points we should’ve got because we’ve played really well but we haven’t got them up front.

“It’s difficult, the fans know that we know that everyone knows that, but we’ve got on with it, we’ve worked hard, we’ve got points tonight (Wednesday) and we’ll go into the next couple of games, trying to get the results we want to get, and then we’ll go again after the break.”

Ellis Simms has come off of the bench in the last two matches and chipped in with an assist for Diallo’s goal last night, it feels like more of a matter of when not if Sunderland start to climb the table again.

The Verdict

Simms and Stewart were one of the most impressive strike-forces in the division in the opening couple of months of the campaign, and there will be a belief in the squad that they can re-join the play-off chasing pack in the not too distant future.

Diallo’s form in the last few weeks will be a huge positive for the depth of the squad and gives Tony Mowbray another vital option in what was a fairly thin attacking contingent.

Pritchard is one of the best number tens in the division and his honesty post-match will be appreciated by the supporter base, it would have been easy to over-praise the performance given the recent poor run they have been on.