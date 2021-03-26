Alex Pritchard, Huddersfield Town and QPR/Bristol City links: Has there been any further update on the situation?

Huddersfield Town continue to plan for the exit of Alex Pritchard this summer, with the midfielder heading towards the end of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pritchard has been on the books at Huddersfield since 2018 but his impact in West Yorkshire hasn’t been good and, this year, under Carlos Corberan, he’s not looked like kicking into gear like the more regularly used members of the squad.

Despite such a limited impact for the midfielder in 2020/21, he’s not expected to be short of options heading into a new season.

Football League World understand that Mark Warburton is keen on reuniting with Pritchard at Queens Park Rangers, whilst Bristol Live have noted that there’s a long-standing interest in the midfielder from Ashton Gate.

Has there been any further update?

Simply, there hasn’t since the start of the week.

That’s in terms of a club looking to really establish themselves in the driving seat to sign Pritchard, and also his contract situation at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He’s still expected to leave Huddersfield in the summer, as the club look to move on high earners and manoeuvre themselves into a new era in the Championship.

Warburton, you would feel, is the favourite to get his hands on Pritchard given his previous working relationship with the midfielder.

In a different part of West London, the pair thrived at Brentford in 2014/15, with Pritchard registering 19 goal involvements in 47 appearances to help the Bees into the play-off places.

Now at QPR, Warburton is looking to build a squad capable of pushing on toward the play-off places.