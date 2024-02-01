Highlights Birmingham City sign Alex Pritchard from Sunderland to reunite him with Tony Mowbray.

Pritchard expressed his satisfaction with the deal and his desire to focus on football.

Pritchard's move to Birmingham was motivated by stability and security for his career.

Birmingham City have signed Alex Pritchard on deadline day from Sunderland to reunite the midfielder with Tony Mowbray.

An initial bid was rejected a few weeks ago, according to Sunderland Nation/Sports Illustrated, who reported that the Blues had made an offer for the 30-year-old.

Birmingham now have former Sunderland boss Mowbray in charge, and have continued to be linked with a move for Pritchard frequently this month.

According to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, MLS side Colorado Rapids have also been keen on Pritchard, while Turkish reporter Ertan Süzgün claims that Sivasspor had made him an official offer.

The Black Cats were reluctant to lose Pritchard this month as they targeted another top six finish, and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman revealed that he was offered a contract extension.

Alan Nixon then stated that the Black Cats were keen to offload him as quickly as possible following a transfer request over the weekend, and Birmingham risked missing out on him if they didn't make a move for him this month because of that.

This may be the reason why Tony Mowbray's side have made a move to sign him, and, after some back and forth, a £100,000 deal was eventually agreed. A two-and-a-half year deal was accepted, with Pritchard reportedly set to secure a sizeable pay rise as part of that.

Speaking after joining Birmingham, Pritchard expressed his satisfaction at getting the deal done.

He added: "I am happy. My future has been well speculated for a while now and I am just glad to get everything done and just settled and, hopefully, I can just crack on with football."

Pritchard has scored one goal and provided five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, regaining his place in the team under Michael Beale in recent weeks, having previously found his minutes limited.

He has started just 11 of those games, with five of those coming with Mowbray at the helm at the Stadium of Light, with his former gaffer almost certain to be a major factor in switching to the West Midlands outfit.

Alex Pritchard's career stats - as of 01/02/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 0 Peterborough United (loan) 6 0 2 Swindon Town (loan) 44 8 11 Brentford (loan) 47 12 7 West Bromwich Albion (loan) 3 0 0 Norwich City 43 8 12 Huddersfield Town 83 3 3 Sunderland 115 9 25

Pritchard highlights reason for Birmingham switch

Pritchard took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Sunderland supporters, where he explained some of the reasons behind his switch to Birmingham.

He said: "Dear Sunderland fans, staff, and team-mates.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the amazing fans, dedicated staff, and everyone associated with the club. Your unwavering support and passion have meant the world to me, and I am truly grateful for the unforgettable memories we’ve shared.

"I am immensely proud of the part I played in our promotion and the exhilarating experiences of competing in the Championship. These moments will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I will cherish them for the rest of my career.

"At this point of my career, stability and security are paramount, so I had to explore other avenues in the best interest for my career.

"Once again, I want to express my deepest thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support and the unforgettable journey we’ve shared. I will always look back on my time at Sunderland with fondness and pride. I wish you nothing but success for the future.

"With warm regards, Pritch."

The verdict on Pritchard's Birmingham move

Given that Pritchard is in his 30s and has had plenty of injuries throughout his career, it makes a lot of sense that he wanted to secure the best possible deal at this stage of his career.

It's fair to speculate that the deal Sunderland offered may have been on reduced terms to Birmingham's offer, and perhaps for fewer years as well.

You only get one career as a player, which usually spans a period of around 15–20 years, and financial security is going to be 'paramount' to some heading towards the latter stages of their time as a player.

Sunderland fans can't begrudge him, if that is the case.