Alex Pritchard fires back at former Huddersfield figure following Terriers exit

Dean Hoyle may have sold Huddersfield Town back in 2019, but he’s drawn the ire of a player he signed for £11 million in Alex Pritchard.

The attacking midfielder was a mid-season purchase for the Terriers in their first ever Premier League season, and he played 44 times in the top flight in the following year and a half before they were relegated back to the Championship.

Pritchard has struggled with injuries since and has been restricted to just 36 outings in the last two seasons and hasn’t found the back of the net in that time, and when Huddersfield’s retained and released list was confirmed last week, the 28-year-old was one of the departures.

He won’t go down as one of the club’s better investments over the years and Hoyle admitted on a podcast back in March (via PinkUn) that he overpaid for Pritchard.

The player himself has seemingly not taken to that comment to well, and he’s hit back at Hoyle for making what he deemed an unnecessary comment about his transfer fee.

“You all move on but I’ve seen things like someone (Hoyle) saying, ‘We overpaid for Pritchard’. OK, that’s not my problem. That was what you did,” Pritchard told The Athletic.

“I came in the January, you ended up staying in the league and you earned whatever you earned (from being a Premier League club again). I bet you didn’t say anything about how much I cost then.

“After you’ve stayed up, did you invest enough? I don’t know. That’s just opinions but because it didn’t work out, why did you have to say you overpaid?”

The Verdict

Pritchard was not backing down from this fight and he does have a point – Hoyle didn’t exactly need to say it and it probably knocked Pritchard’s confidence when hearing it.

He didn’t make the impact that many would have expected him to at the Terriers and there will be a sense of disappointment from all parties at how his time at the club worked out.

£11 million moves for Huddersfield are now a thing of the past though and will be for a very long time unless they get back to the top flight – Pritchard now has the summer to find a new club for the start of the 2021/22 campaign and he will be hoping that a Championship club takes a punt on him as he has a point to prove.