Alex Pearce makes huge claim about Millwall ace

Millwall skipper Alex Pearce is the latest in a long list of people to appreciate the performance levels of Lions winger Jed Wallace during the 2019-2020 season.

After two inconsistent campaigns in SE16 at Championship level, the former Portsmouth and Wolves man has reached new levels this term.

Having started all-but two of Millwall’s league matches this season – and they were due to suspension and injury – Wallace has scored a career-best 10 goals in the second-tier, whilst adding an incredibly impressive nine assists.

His 19 goal contributions is better by only six players in the division and once Wallace provides another assist, he’ll be the only player in the Premier League and the Championship to have reached double figures in both goals and assists.

And it appears that Wallace has caught the eye of the Millwall skipper. Pearce was taking part in a new feature called ‘My Best XI‘ and the Lions winger was the only current player from Gary Rowett’s squad to be included.

Pearce told Millwall’s official Twitter account: “Certainly for the first part of this season, he’s made a big of an impact on a team that I’ve seen.

“I think some of the goals that he’s scored, you cast your mind back, he’s scored some brilliant goals for us this year and put in some brilliant performances. As far as impacts go on a team, he’s had a massive impact, as big an impact as I’ve seen on a team.”

The Verdict

The fact that Wallace makes an XI that includes the likes of John O’Shea, Gyfil Sigurdsson and Republic of Ireland’s all-time top goalscorer Robbie Keane, just shows how good he’s been in recent times, especially considering Pearce has enjoyed a 14-year career in professional football and only arrived at The Den a little more than 12 months ago.