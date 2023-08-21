Highlights West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer rejected a move to Luton Town because he felt it wasn't the right decision for him despite his ultimate aim of playing Premier League football.

Palmer's standout performance against Leeds United highlights the importance of West Brom retaining him and not accepting Luton's offer.

Palmer signed a long-term deal with West Brom until 2027 and is determined to help the club achieve promotion back to the Premier League, recognizing the support of those who have helped him along the way.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer has revealed he decided against a move to Luton Town as he felt "it just wasn't right" but claimed that his "ultimate aim" is to play Premier League football - ideally with the Baggies.

The Albion number one was outstanding on Friday evening as he helped his side earn a hard-fought point against Leeds United at Elland Road - making multiple important saves, including a flying effort to deny a Dan James' curler.

Alex Palmer snubs Luton Town

Palmer's man of the match performance in West Yorkshire was a reminder of what a boost it is that West Brom didn't lose the 27-year-old when the Hatters made a move for him just ahead of the start of the Championship campaign.

With the West Midlands club facing financial issues at the moment, they reportedly accepted a £2.5 million offer for the shot-stopper from Premier League new arrivals Luton and gave him permission to hold talks over a move.

However, the deal broke down and, speaking to the Express & Star, Palmer has revealed it was because he opted to snub the Kenilworth Road outfit in favour of staying at The Hawthorns.

He explained: “Every player wants to play in the Premier League, but for me it just wasn’t right. Being so long here and to achieve being number one now, it’s something that was too soon to leave, I want to achieve promotion and get us back to the Premier League, that’s my ultimate dream, to achieve that with West Brom.”

Albion have already seen one player make a Premier League move this summer, having sold defender Dara O'Shea to Burnley for £7 million, but Palmer - a product of the Baggies academy - has faith that his time will come and hopes he can help his club back to the top flight.

Palmer said: “It’s one of those ones, I’ve just got to make sure it’s not the last opportunity I get, I’ve got to keep working hard and ultimate aim is to play in the Premier League, ideally with West Bromwich Albion.”

“It’s nice to be recognised," he added. "But it’s down to a lot of people behind the scenes, especially those I came up with.”

When is Alex Palmer out of contract at West Brom?

Palmer put pen to paper on a new long-term deal in May 2022, which means he is under contract at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2027.

The 27-year-old has had to bide his time at Albion, originally working his way through the development sides before heading out on loan numerous times.

Palmer enjoyed spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic, and Notts County but it was during season-long stints with first Plymouth Argyle and then Lincoln City when he really caught the eye.

Even so, he had to wait until last season - after the exit of Sam Johnstone - for his first run in the senior side.

Injury cut that short but now back fully fit, he look set to be a central figure for Carlos Corberan this term and if Friday's game is anything to go by, could win them plenty of points.