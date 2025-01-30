This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are eyeing a move for Besiktas midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, formerly of Liverpool and Arsenal, while the 31-year-old is keen to return to England.

That's according to The Sun, who also report that Premier League strugglers Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in signing the Southampton academy graduate.

Leeds fan pundit responds to Whites interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain

Following the news that Leeds are one of the clubs looking at Oxlade-Chamberlain, Football League World asked our Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith, if the West Yorkshire outfit should be swooping for the ex-England international, or if he is not needed.

Kris said: "I really just don't buy at all that Leeds would be genuinely interested in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain this month, even if there are links for him to return to England in some capacity.

"Don't get me wrong, if Oxlade-Chamberlain was playing his best football, he'd be just an absurd signing for a team in the Championship like us, and he'd fit how we want to play quite well.

"But he's obviously nowhere near playing his best football, that's why he's moved out to Turkey, and why he's not still in the Premier League.

"Obviously, having left Liverpool, when he was quite a good squad player for them as well.

"Injuries have brought a serious decline for him in terms of ability, fitness, and just his all round athleticism and drive, and it's just not a deal that would make any sense for Leeds because of that.

"You're not likely to get him up to speed mid-season, when we're in the thick of a Championship promotion race, it's just not ideal for him in terms of getting back to his top level, and you're going to be paying huge wages for the privilege of having him as well.

"The idea of a sharp Oxlade-Chamberlain obviously is probably going to be interesting to a lot of clubs, that can probably afford him.

"But he's just obviously just not going to be on Leeds' radar because of the finances involved, and the injury record that he's carrying with him."

Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a risky signing for Leeds

As alluded to by Kris, the Whites would not be signing the same version of Oxlade-Chamberlain who made almost 200 appearances for Arsenal, and helped Liverpool win the 2019/20 Premier League title.

During his last season with the Merseyside giants, which came back in 2022/23, the former England man made just nine top-flight outings, while he has made just six Turkish Super Lig appearances so far this campaign.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2024/25 Turkish Super Lig stats Appearances 6 Starts 2 Minutes played 170 Goals 1 Assists 0

Furthermore, the former Gunners star has a concerning injury history, and suffered a torn thigh muscle problem just last season, which is far from ideal.

While a prime Oxlade-Chamberlain was a top class player, his current services likely wouldn't help the Whites in their quest to lift the Championship title.