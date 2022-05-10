Alex Neil hands Wycombe warning after Sunderland book place in League One play-off final

Alex Neil has warned Wycombe that Sunderland will “be ready” for the League One play-off final at Wembley in 11 days’ time and will be able to regain their focus despite the dramatic events of last night’s semi-final second leg.

Patrick Roberts scored in the second of 10 stoppage-time minutes to give the Black Cats a 2-1 aggregate lead over Sheffield Wednesday in the tie, which would prove enough to send them through to the final on the 21st of May.

Neil’s side beat the Owls 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Friday but Lee Gregory scored the opener in the 74th minute last night to leave the two third-tier giants on level terms.

But the visitors were far from done as Jack Clarke and Roberts combined to capitalise on a tiring Wednesday backline and grab the decisive goal.

Speaking to club media after his side booked their place in the League One play-off final, Neil said he “can’t be any more pleased” with the result but warned Wycombe they knew the job wasn’t done.

He said: “I think everyone knows they won’t need to worry about that for us (staying focussed). We’ll be ready.

“The discussion is ‘Well done. We’ve gone one left.’ That’s pretty much where we are.

“Listen, the lads will enjoy it. I’ll go home, see my family for a couple of days, have a couple of days off and see my kids that I haven’t seen in a wee while, have a bit of downtime and then we’ll get ready to go.”

The Verdict

Sunderland fans will absolutely love to hear this from Neil.

Last night’s dramatics should be celebrated but they’ll mean nothing if the Black Cats are beaten at Wembley by Wycombe.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side used all their grit and wile to edge MK Dons in the other play-off semi-final and Neil will know that his side are going to have a real battle on their hands.

Based upon what he saw from his players last night, particularly some of the younger ones, he’ll have confidence that they’re able to step up in big moments and they’re going to have to at Wembley.