You doubt even the most optimistic Plymouth Argyle fan would have predicted the few days they have had after they defeated Liverpool on Sunday and then tore apart Millwall on Wednesday.

Miron Muslic's side were clearly lifted by their 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders and went on to deliver a stunning 5-1 defeat to Alex Neil's Lions.

The London-based club got off to a dreadful start, with Joe Bryan scoring an own goal early on, before Casper De Norre fouled Adam Randell inside the box, giving away a penalty that Ryan Hardie calmly converted.

From that point, Neil's side were always on the back foot, and despite reaching half-time at 2-0, the Pilgrims came out in the second half with renewed energy. A brilliant finish from Mustapha Bundu and another from Hardie made it 4-0.

Joe Bryan pulled one back late on for the Lions, but it was Argyle who had the last say, with Nikola Katic bundling the ball over the line after a scramble in the box.

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Plymouth Match Stats Millwall 5 Goals 1 2.44 xG 0.83 5 Big Chances 1 13 Shots 13 7 Shots on Target 6 36% Possesion 64% Source: FotMob

A well-deserved win for the Pilgrims, but a calamity of errors from the away side who gift-wrapped Plymouth their sixth league win of the season.

Alex Neil knows where Millwall need to improve

Speaking after the game, Alex Neil revealed that while disappointed, he knows exactly what he needs to do to improve the Lions for their next game.

"Nobody likes to ever lose in that manner," Neil said.

"I think what we can do, which is really quite straightforward, is identify where we went wrong tonight. So it’s not as if it’s hard to fix. It really is quite easy to fix for us, certainly from my perspective and I’m sure the players will feel the same.

"So we’ve had a really disappointing and poor night and we need to just brush it aside and we need to move on and get on with the next one."

Millwall supporters will have been shocked by Devon display

Having secured three straight league wins and defeated Premier League-bound Leeds United in the FA Cup at the weekend, Millwall fans would have made the journey to Devon with a great deal of optimism.

However, Home Park is never the easiest place to visit and the opening ten minutes of the fixture put them straight out of the game. A poor pass from Tristan Crama put Argyle on the attack for the first goal and a reckless head-high challenge from De Norre gifted the home team a penalty.

The Lions must eradicate these mistakes from future games as if they have desires of securing a top-six finish then you just cannot afford to be giving players such simple opportunities.

With 15 games remaining, they find themselves seven points adrift of sixth-placed West Brom, and they will be well aware that a strong run of victories is needed if they are to push themselves back into contention.