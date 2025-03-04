This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This season has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Millwall supporters. From the heights of a potential play-off push early doors under Neil Harris, to creeping towards the drop zone in Alex Neil's first few matches, it's really been quite the ride.

Fortunately, Neil has managed to steady the ship after taking some time to secure his first victory as Millwall boss. The Lions now sit mid-table in the Championship, and aren't too far away from the play-offs. A string of consistent results could put them in contention for a top-six spot come May.

Despite their relatively strong league position, the Lions are still far from the finished product. There are some areas on the pitch which are causing supporters some worry, as we head into the final two months of the season.

Midfield pinpointed as Millwall's current pressing issue

Football League World quizzed their very own Millwall fan pundit, Lucas, about what is currently his club's biggest issue at this moment in time. Lucas responded: "I think our biggest issue is our deep midfield. I'll keep saying it, we just need to get a better partner for Casper De Norre.

"Whether that means in the summer, we bring in another number ten and Luke Cundle drops in to play in the eight with De Norre in the double-pivot, or we bring other players in and let Billy Mitchell and George Saville leave the club.

"Ryan Wintle will go back to Cardiff City, and I don't see us making that move permanent, so I think that's probably the biggest thing in terms of the squad building.

"De Norre has real quality. I think he leads the league for interceptions in midfield, he's a good tackler and good on the ball. I'd like to see him a bit further forward at times because I think he can add more goals to his game.

"If we could upgrade there [next to De Norre], I think that would go a long way to improving us and allowing us to be a team that can keep the ball a bit more."

New midfield partner could help De Norre excel

As Lucas alluded to in his interview, De Norre has the qualities to be one of the best midfielders in the Championship, but could be held back slightly by not having a partner who can bring the best out of him.

Current partner Saville is approaching the twilight of his career at the age of 31, and it's natural to expect that he will lose some of his pace in that box-to-box role next to the Belgian.

Casper De Norre 24/25 stats (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists Duels won Passing accuracy Recoveries Interceptions 34 2 1 55.5% 81.9% 136 60 *League stats only - Accurate as of 04 Mar 2025

The Lions will want to look at a younger, more energetic player to fill that box-to-box role alongside De Norre, which allows him to continue to act as the holding midfielder, whilst also having that person alongside him to start attacks.

With that in mind, the summer will give Neil the opportunity to address this area of interest in his midfield and find the perfect partner for De Norre. This could be a huge step in the right direction for Millwall, as they continue to push towards the top of the Championship.