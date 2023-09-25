Highlights Stoke boss Alex Neil understands and accepts the frustration of the supporters who booed during the game against Hull City.

Stoke City's poor start to the season is disappointing considering the quality of players they recruited in the summer. The fanbase expected better results and performances.

While booing may not be helpful for the team, it is understandable why the supporters expressed their discontent considering how disappointing the Potters have been since their Championship return.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has revealed he had no problems with the Potters' supporters who decided to boo during their game against Hull City, speaking to the Irish News.

The Staffordshire outfit came into this clash desperate for a win following their average start to the season, losing four of their opening seven league games and winning just two.

Considering they are a reasonably new squad, their slow start is perhaps understandable but considering the calibre of players they recruited, the Potters' fanbase will have been expecting better.

What happened during the Stoke City v Hull City clash?

Even though Stoke had the home advantage, this always looked as though it was going to be a difficult tie considering how much promise the Tigers have shown under Liam Rosenior.

And the visitors took the lead on the half-hour mark, with Jaden Philiogene doing exceptionally well down the right-hand side, remaining strong and cutting the ball back for Aaron Connolly to finish.

Two minutes later, Hull doubled their advantage with Adama Traore turning and shooting past Mark Travers, with loud boos heard and some fans even getting out of their seats to show their discontent.

Unfortunately for them, their team couldn't respond before conceding a third in the 73rd minute, with Regan Slater managing to fire the ball home from long range.

That goal prompted some of the home team's supporters to get up and leave - and they ended up missing Stoke's consolation a few minutes later.

What did Alex Neil say about Stoke City supporters' discontent?

Neil could be on thin ice now following a poor start to the season - and some fans have now turned on him.

Results definitely need to improve if he's to keep his job and after being asked about the boos that were clearly heard during the game, the Potters' boss said: "I don’t ever make any qualms with what fans want to do or if they want to boo or voice their frustration.

"They’re here to support their team and see their team win; if they don’t win, particularly in modern football, it’s either one extreme or the other.

"If you win a game, you’re going up. If you lose a game, you’re getting relegated, so that’s the nature of football now. How they voice their opinion, I don’t have any views on it whatsoever; I just want to get the team performing well and trying to win."

Were Stoke City supporters right to boo?

Although booing is never likely to help the team, you can understand why there was so much discontent.

Not only have the Potters been disappointing since the start of the season, but they have been underwhelming ever since they returned to the Championship.

Having been comfortable in the Premier League previously, the fact they are now at the bottom end of the second tier is extremely disappointing.

And after enjoying such a good summer in the transfer market, one that many fans were re-energised by, the fact they have made a poor start has come as a shock to some.

The side still needs time to gel, but they need to get results on the board for their supporters who deserve better.