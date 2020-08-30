Alex Neil speaks out on Preston player’s future amid Celtic transfer interest

Alex Neil has suggested that Preston North End have not received any offers for defender Ben Davies as of yet, and also that it would take a large offer for them to contemplate selling.

Davies is entering the final year of his contract with Preston, and having come of the back of another impressive individual campaign in the Championship last term, he has reportedly started to attract the interest of Scottish champions Celtic.

The Lilywhites, though, are reportedly keen to make sure that they secure the long-term future of the defender, with Preston looking to ensure that they keep hold of some of their most influential performers as they look to make a challenge for the top six places this term.

Speaking to Lancashire Live following Preston’s comfortable 4-0 win against Mansfield in the Carabao Cup at Deepdale, Neil suggested that the Lilywhites have not received any official offers for Davies as of yet, and was keen to point out that it would take a sizeable offer for them to contemplate a sale.

He said: “If they were coming to buy him? Yeah, well if they’ve got £10 million then maybe.

“Peter (Ridsdale) would probably tell you £20 million. Absolutely not (been any contact) as far as I’m aware.”

The verdict

Davies is very much an integral player at Deepdale and he will be one of the players who Neil is looking towards to build the spine of side capable of mounting a push for the play-off places this season, and you can therefore see why they would wanting to tie him down to a new deal.

It is easy to see why the defender has attracted the attentions of the likes of Celtic given his level of consistent performances over the last few seasons, and with just a year left on his contract there would be the argument that Preston should not allow such an asset to leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Although Preston will likely command a large a fee for Davies it could all come down to whether he does opt to sign a new deal at Deepdale, if he does not extend his contract then the Lilywhites would be risking him leaving for nothing at the end of the campaign.