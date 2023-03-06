Alex Neil showed exactly why he departed Sunderland for Stoke City: Opinion

Just over six months ago, Alex Neil took a gamble on himself and moved away from his short stint at Sunderland to join a Championship rival in Stoke City – and right now he probably feels like the most vindicated man in the United Kingdom after the events of Saturday afternoon.

The Scot was drafted in at the Stadium of Light last February when the Black Cats were in League One – Lee Johnson’s time in the North East had gone sour following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton and after a couple of games with caretakers in charge, Neil was chosen as the individual to turn the club’s 2021-22 season around.

That is indeed what he did – Sunderland lost just once under Neil last season and after dispatching Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-finals, Wycombe Wanderers were defeated 2-0 at Wembley to end the Wearsiders’ four-year exile in League One.

No-one could have foreseen what was about to happen within the first month of the 2022-23 Championship season though – Sunderland were sitting in the play-off spots after just five matches, but they were about to be thrown a curveball by Stoke with an approach for Neil to replace Michael O’Neill – and it’s an opportunity that Neil wanted to take.

It was confusing to many – on the face of it, Sunderland were on the up, had a lot of momentum and had somewhat of an exciting recruitment strategy under new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus – not to mention a raucous fanbase.

Stoke are a complete contrast however – they have been through a number of different managers since Premier League relegation in 2018, have had to balance the books and cut the wage bill massively in the last five years and have consistently underachieved

But clearly Neil saw things better at the Bet365 Stadium than he did in the North East – many just think he went for the money, but one of the first things he revealed was his admiration for the ownership at the Potters and how they do business, which some took as a dig at Sunderland’s current young French custodian.

There’s also the commutable distance between his Preston-based home and Stoke itself that is easier, but there may have been a few regrets in the months that followed the switch as Stoke have not really found any consistency and have been languishing in the bottom half of the table whereas the club he left have been challenging for the play-offs.

Despite that, Neil was no doubt relishing this past weekend’s return to the Stadium of Light for the first time, with Sunderland not exactly in sparkling form and Stoke, whilst still inconsistent, showing a bit more of themselves in recent weeks.

What happened in the end was beyond what anyone expected – Stoke went 1-0 up before half-time through Josh Laurent, but it was anybody’s game still.

However, two Tyrese Campbell goals within four minutes of each other early in the second half put the Potters in cruise control – Alex Pritchard did get a goal back for Sunderland soon after but a Dwight Gayle brace made things absolutely perfect for Stoke and Neil.

Having copped a fair amount of stick in the build-up and before the match, Neil was no doubt on cloud nine following the win, and it perhaps showed why he decided to make the move for footballing reasons.

Even though he had to cash in on Harry Souttar in January, his current defence held firm and the signing of Ben Pearson in midfield has bolstered his engine room incredibly.

If Stoke can play like that on a consistent basis until the end of the season then confidence will be high going into 2023-24, and if Neil is backed in the transfer window to make the changes he needs then there could be success back in Staffordshire.

Compare that to Sunderland though and following their failure to land another striker following Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury, coupled with their shortage of experience in midfield – that has been a source of frustration no doubt for Tony Mowbray, and Neil would be feeling the same.

The gap between the two clubs is now just six points, and based on what we saw on Wearside this weekend, the future certainly looks rosy for Neil at Stoke if they can keep performances like that up.