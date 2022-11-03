Alex Neil shares injury update on influential Stoke City figure after win over Wigan

Stoke City manager Alex Neil has revealed that Nick Powell is set to be assessed after suffering a blow to the ribs in yesterday’s clash with Wigan Athletic.

Powell started his first game of the season last night and was substituted by Neil in the 83rd minute of this fixture.

Following defeats to Rotherham United, Coventry City and Norwich City, the Potters managed to secure a morale-boosting victory at the DW Stadium.

Wigan went close to opening the scoring in the first-half as Max Power’s effort hit the woodwork.

After the break, Jacob Brown was denied by a good save from Jamie Jones before Stoke took the lead in the 62nd minute.

Josh Tymon capitalised on a defensive error from Wigan before firing a low shot into the back of the net.

The Latics were unable to deliver a response to this strike as Stoke sealed all three points on their travels.

As a result of this triumph, the Potters moved up to 17th in the league standings.

Following his side’s win over Wigan, Neil shared an update on Powell

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel about the midfielder, the Potters boss said: “I think with Nick, in the scramble in the box the lads might have caught him (in the ribs).

“It’s a painful one at the moment, we’ll see how it settles down tomorrow (today).”

The Verdict

When you consider that Powell has already missed a chunk of action this season due to two separate injury setbacks, Stoke will be hoping that this latest issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious.

When the attacking midfielder is fully fit, he has shown during his time at the Bet365 Stadium that he is capable of making a difference at this level.

In the 93 Championship games that he has participated in for Stoke, the 28-year-old has scored 24 goals whilst he has also chipped in with 10 assists.

Having managed to find the back of the net in the Potters’ recent clash with Norwich, Powell will be determined to help his side climb the second-tier standings in the coming months.

