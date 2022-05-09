Alex Neil sets out clear Sunderland aim for tonight’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has revealed that he is hoping that his side will be able to maintain control of tonight’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Black Cats secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their play-off semi-final with the Owls on Friday thanks to an effort from Ross Stewart.

As a result of this triumph, Sunderland managed to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games at this level.

By avoiding defeat again this evening, the Black Cats will set up a clash with Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium as Gareth Ainsworth’s side eliminated Milton Keynes Dons from this particular competition yesterday.

Sunderland will be under no illusions about just how difficult it will be to secure a positive result on their travels as Wednesday have won 16 of their 23 home league games this season.

Ahead of this fixture, Neil has set out a clear aim for his side as he looks to help his side progress in the play-offs.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, the Sunderland boss said: “I want an open game, but I want us to be in control of it.

“I’m quite comfortable in admitting that I am a bit of a control freak in terms of matches.

“If I don’t feel I’m in control, I need to change something.

“Obviously, there’s only so much control you can have from the side of the pitch but providing I understand where their threat comes from, where we’re vulnerable and how to protect it, and the lads understand all of that, I’m happy.”

The Verdict

Sunderland managed to maintain control of Friday’s fixture by edging possession in this fixture as they had 56% of the ball at the Stadium of Light.

Whether they will be able to dictate proceedings this evening could depend on what approach Wednesday decide to take to this fixture as they are the team who are chasing a result.

Having scored in the reverse fixture, Stewart will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture and thus will fancy his chances of adding to his overall goal tally for the season which currently stands at 25.

The Black Cats will also need their defensive players to deliver the goods in this fixture as they aim to eliminate the Owls from the play-offs.