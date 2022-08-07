Alex Neil sends positive Sunderland message after Bristol City victory

Sunderland boss Alex Neil says his side’s win at Bristol City means people will view their start to the Championship season in a very positive light.

The Black Cats are currently unbeaten in both their games since returning to the second tier, following last weekend’s home draw against Coventry City along with a victory against the Robins at Ashton Gate yesterday.

Two goals from on-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms on his debut and a first Championship goal for Ross Stewart gave Sunderland a 3-2 win against City, leaving them second in the table.

Importantly for Sunderland, they got their first win of the season in early and have done so away from home against a team who have been competing at this level for a long time.

But for Neil, it means outside perception of his side’s season will change as a result of this win as he told The Chronicle: “What I said to the players before the game was that this is one of those games where, if you don’t win it, people will look and say this is probably an average to poor start.

“If you do win it, people look at it as a really good start. That’s the state of the season we are in. We’ve got four points on the board, our first win on the board, and we scored three goals yesterday.”

That win hasn’t stopped Neil from wanting more from his side, citing defending as one area they could work on: “The one thing I am disappointed by is how cheaply we conceded a couple of goals, but that’s probably me being greedy.”

The Verdict

Four points from six in their opening two games, many Sunderland fans will be buoyed by that start, especially after recent years.

There’s been plenty of positives for Neil and Sunderland as they’ve arguably been the better side in both of their opening two fixtures which is showing that their performances are coming to the fore.

Neil is a talented manager and has strengthened his side brilliantly and smartly this summer which will go a long way to ensuring their season in the Championship is a good one.

