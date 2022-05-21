Alex Neil sends passionate message after Sunderland secure promotion

Alex Neil heaped praise on his Sunderland players after they beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 to secure promotion to the Championship.

The former Preston chief was appointed as Lee Johnson’s successor earlier this year and he has done a fantastic job, which has resulted in a return to the second tier.

An early goal from Elliot Embleton put the Black Cats in a commanding position and whilst there were a few nervy moments at times, they were good value for the victory, which was confirmed thanks to Ross Stewart’s fine finish in the 79th minute.

And, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by Chronicle Live, Neil was grateful to his team for the way he played, as he added that he now plans to celebrate in style.

“I thought we deserved to win, Wycombe did great this season, we knew people back us and we were favourites, but that’s normal for us. We coped really well, and the lads deserve.

“This is the first step on getting back to where we want to be. I focus on the guys that matter who are the players and they got the job done. I’ll start thinking about next season when my hangover wears off.”

The verdict

This was a huge game for Sunderland and the players really did step up, with the first half in particular a very impressive performance.

Of course, there were some tough moments but they generally restricted Wycombe to few chances and the attacking players were a constant threat throughout.

So, it’s a great afternoon for all connected to the club and whilst Neil has played things down from his perspective, he deserves plenty of praise as well for getting the team over the line.

