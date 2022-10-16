Alex Neil sends his Stoke City side consistency message after win v Preston

Since Alex Neil’s arrival at Stoke City, results have been fairly up and down, meaning the Potters have found it hard to find any momentum to take forward and try and go on a run.

However, a 3-1 win over then league leaders Sheffield United last week clearly gave them the confidence they needed as they beat Preston 2-0 yesterday giving Neil his first back to back wins at Stoke boss.

Given the Potters were beaten 4-0 by Watford at the start of the month, they seemed to have started to turn their form around now.

However, the boss has emphasised the importance of keeping it up now and not letting the standards drop as he told Stoke on Trent Live: “It’s really important to keep consistency up. Obviously we need to get wins on the board as well to get up the table and for confidence and belief and all that we’ve been talking about for the last few weeks. It reinforces that, doesn’t it? It gives us confidence going into the next game.

“I thought we were the better team throughout the game. I thought we deserved the win and arguably we could have scored more.”

With two games coming up this week against Rotherham Untied and then Coventry City, Neil will be hopeful that his team can carry on with their momentum and go on a run.

The Verdict:

Alex Neil’s time at Stoke did get off to a bit of a slow start but it’s also worth remembering that he was working with a team that he didn’t build and had injuries in it so therefore it was bound to take some time to work out his best team and tactics.

In the past week the Potters have picked up two really good wins against other strong sides in the league which will no doubt have given the team confidence which they will be eager to take forward with them.

Consistency is the most important thing for Stoke now they have found the ability to pick up results. They now sit 12th in the league and if they can get a run of wins, there’s no reason why they can’t be competing in this league.