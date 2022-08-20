Alex Neil sends clear message to Patrick Roberts about Sunderland game time

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has insisted that Patrick Roberts will be given a chance to show what he can do in the Championship this season.

Having joined the Black Cats back in January, Roberts played a key role in helping the club win promotion from League One in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

That was enough to earn Roberts a new contract with Sunderland, securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the summer of 2024.

However, the winger has yet to start a Championship match this season, with a switch to a 3-5-2 formation seemingly not helping his cause.

But despite that, it seems Neil still plans to give Roberts a chance to prove his worth in the second-tier in the not too distant future.

Speaking about Roberts’ wait for opportunities in the Championship this season, Neil told The Sunderland Echo: “I think he’s arguably the most affected at the moment, which has been difficult and frustrating for him.

“But Patrick has shown us before that he’s a top player, and has great quality. He was a massive factor in our success last year and he’s got a huge part to play this season as well.

“At the moment, he’s having to keep his head down and work hard, and bide his time. But his time will come.

“I understand where he’s at and I spent a lot of time speaking to him, because those types of creative players, they want to be on the pitch and showing what they can do.

“It’s difficult for me to fit him in the team just now but there will be a point where he becomes vitally important for us.

“It might be the next game, it might be next week, it might be a little longer, I’m not quite sure, but it will come.”

Sunderland have enjoyed a solid start to life back in the second-tier, claiming five points from their four league games since the start of the campaign.

The Verdict

You can understand why Neil is taking this sort of approach with Roberts at this moment in time.

Given how Sunderland have started the campaign, it would be hard for Neil to justify making any changes, simply to give Roberts the chance to get some game time under his belt.

However, there is no doubt that the winger possesses the potential and ability to make an impact at this level, so you imagine he will be given an opportunity at some point.

Indeed, given the demands of the Championship, it is likely that injuries and suspensions will start to have an effect sooner rather than later, and that could open the door for Roberts to step into the side and make an impact.