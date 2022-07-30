Alex Neil sends cautious Sunderland message ahead of Championship season

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has cooled expectations ahead of the new season, as he admitted he doesn’t know how the team will perform.

The Black Cats are back in the Championship after years in the third tier, and they are back in action against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light tomorrow lunch time.

Given the size of the club, there are some who feel the Wearside outfit should be trying to push for the play-offs this season.

However, speaking to the Mirror, Neil wouldn’t be drawn on specific aims, as he also outlined the lack of Championship experience in his squad.

“Sunderland is an illustrious club and a big name. Naturally people go that’s Sunderland, they should be there. But don’t take into account where we have been. They look at the club’s name and associate it with doing better. And that is not easy to manage.

“We are a team who are an unknown quality coming off the high of promotion. It will be a learning curve, three quarters of the team have not played at this level.”

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Neil and it’s important that expectations are realistic at Sunderland, which is difficult given the size of the club.

But, the fans know this. They’ve seen the bad times in recent years and whilst they will be optimistic, there will also be an understanding of the situation.

Now, it’s down to the players to deliver and if they can build momentum then it could turn out to be a very exciting season for Sunderland, although even a mid-table finish would represent continued progress under Neil.

