Alex Neil secures reunion with Sunderland figure at Stoke City

Martin Canning will follow Alex Neil to Stoke City to become his assistant manager once again.

The pair have worked together at Hamilton earlier in their career before Canning became Neil’s number two at Sunderland, with the pair helping the Black Cats to the Championship.

With Neil making the decision to leave for the Potters, Canning was in charge of Sunderland as they put in a spirited display but lost to Norwich City.

And, that will be his last involvement with the club, as reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Canning is now set to make the move to Stoke to join up with Neil once again.

In truth, this is no surprise, as the Scotsman was always going to want to bring in his own backroom team, with the Stoke hierarchy pushing to get this done.

Neil will be joined in the dugout by Canning on Wednesday as they prepare for their first Stoke game which is at home to Swansea.

A 1-0 win at Blackburn over the weekend means the Staffordshire outfit are 17th in the table right now.

The verdict

This is something that you would expect to happen as Canning is valued by Neil and he’s the one that brought him to the Stadium of Light.

As well as that, whoever takes charge of Sunderland will want their own man as assistant, so the club will have had no issues in letting him go.

This now puts to bed the whole saga and it’s now down to the Black Cats to name Neil’s replacement and it will be interesting to see how it goes for the pair at Stoke.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.