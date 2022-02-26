Alex Neil rubbishes suggested Sunderland advantage ahead of Wigan clash

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has dismissed the suggestion that the Black Cats’ record against Wigan this season is an advantage ahead of today’s game at the DW Stadium.

Neil is still searching for his first win since taking charge of the North East club but faces his toughest test yet this afternoon in a trip to take on the Latics.

Wigan are second in League One but have already been beaten twice by Sunderland this season – losing 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in the league in August and 2-0 in the League Cup at the DW Stadium the following month.

However, speaking to the Northern Echo ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides, Neil rubbished the suggestion that the record between the two clubs this season was an advantage for the visitors.

He said: “You’ve got to take that in context.

“A few people have said that to me but I’ve looked at the team that played that day. A lot of the players are no longer here so that’s got no relevance to what is going to happen in the next game.

“Equally, the other win was in the Carabao Cup and we changed nearly the full side so, again, that has no relevance. I think what you’re trying to do there is apply a little bit of pressure on the fact that we beat them twice already. It’s not in a similar circumstance.

“You can’t really take the comparisons and make them equal. I don’t think that’s a fair reflection.

“What we’ve got to do is approach this game and try and win it as best we can.”

The Black Cats could drop out of the top six with anything but a win against Wigan this afternoon, with Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday a point back and looking to leapfrog them into the play-off places.

The Verdict

Neil makes a fair point here by rubbishing the suggestions concerning the recent record between the two sides. It’s been a long, long time since the two previous matches between Wigan and Sunderland this season and so much has changed.

Because of how poor they’ve been recently, the Black Cats certainly head into this game as the underdogs despite their record against their hosts.

This would be a massive moment for Neil to claim his first win as Sunderland boss but that is going to take a mammoth effort.

There’s no denying that there is quality in the Black Cats squad but their confidence looks shot right now and their opponents are chasing the League One title.