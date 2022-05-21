Alex Neil makes admission over Sunderland’s summer plans as play-off final looms

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in the final of the League One play-offs.

Wycombe will be hoping to return to the Championship on the first time of asking whilst Sunderland are looking to end a four year stay in League One.

Both teams will be desperate to win the biggest games of their season and it is sure to be a close game.

However whilst Black Cats boss Alex Neil is fully focused on the result of the game, he says his side’s summer plans will start as soon as today’s game is finished with conversations with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman having already taken place.

Speaking about the summer, Neil told the Chronicle: “We have had discussions with regard to all those things, naturally, but because of what is going to be determined by this game it all depends so it is hard to be too specific.

“Obviously, pre-season and things like that don’t change but in terms of where we end up, what we are looking to do, what the next step looks like, that certainly becomes different.”

The Black Cats boss also feels that the relationships he has built at the club allow him to feel confident in his summer pursuits as he said: “I do feel that affinity, yes.

“I think when anybody entrusts you to care care of their club and take care of the direction it is going in and believes that you’re not doing it for a self-serving purpose, but that you’re there for the best of the club, the best of the team, the best of the players, the good of the supports, I think that’s when people look at it and say yeah, we can trust this guy.

“I hope I display those traits, because that’s how I feel. You have to be selfless as a manager. I make the best decisions for the team and for the club, and in that process I am last in line.”

The Verdict:

Although it may seem as though Neil is trying to run before he can walk since he is planning before knowing his team’s fate for next season, it’s actually a positive sign showing he is well prepared.

Regardless of the season they find themselves in next season, Sunderland will be looking to have a successful summer as they look to either stay in the Championship or push for promotion from League One again. Therefore, preparing for the season well and ensuring there is a plan in place will only help them.

Of course, it’s expected that some parts of the plan will change depending on today’s result, but the fact they will be almost ready to go by the end of the day will be a boost for Sunderland fans as they look forward to next season.