Alex Neil reveals thoughts on the current Sunderland squad

It’s been a busy – and eventful – few weeks for Sunderland and their supporters, but when is it ever not for the Wearside club?

The Black Cats began by relieving Lee Johnson of his duties in a bid to try and fire the club into promotion contention and to ensure they wouldn’t drop out of the top six.

After a prolonged search for a replacement, it was former Preston and Norwich boss Alex Neil who got the nod and is now tasked with ensuring his side kick on and seal a spot back in the Championship next year.

Just when you thought the dust had settled though, there have been fresh concerns over the ownership of the side.

However, in terms of results on the pitch, Neil has got off to a fairly solid start to life at the Stadium of Light. He managed to hold AFC Wimbledon to a draw in his first game and considering they had the lions share of possession, they arguably could have won the game if they had managed to create more when they had the ball.

Neil though is a manager who can certainly lead them into the second tier and has experience of faring well at that level to boot. Given time to sort the squad out to his liking and implement his own philosophy, the former PNE man has seen relative success in the past.

Having now run the rule over his new Sunderland squad though, the manager has revealed to the Sunderland Echo that he feels the side are lacking options and that it is something he will ‘need to look at’ going forward.

Speaking about his squad, Neil said: “What struck me about that team was that I think there were seven players under the age of 22. So there’s not a lot of experience there and there’s a gap in terms of, experienced players have come into the club but they’ve not had many minutes, so they’re coming from a standing start.

“Ultimately, we haven’t got a huge of amount of options so that’s something I need to have a good look at.”

The new boss then might look to shuffle his team around when he can – and bring in a few new faces while he is at it.

The Verdict

If any manager deserves time to build a squad and take it to success, then it is Alex Neil.

He has worked wonders in the past with Norwich and did similar with Preston. At Deepdale, he took a side with a modest budget and turned them into play-off believers. They ultimately fell short but considering the money he had, he crafted a squad and made them one of the best in the league.

He could do similar at Sunderland if given the opportunity to do so. The keyword with Sunderland though is time and there isn’t a lot of it going around at the Stadium of Light. They finally gave Lee Johnson some of it but he didn’t make it work and it didn’t pay off though.

Neil can, has and likely will make it work if he is afforded the chance to do so though. If he is backed and given some of the players he needs and is trusted to manage them, then there is every chance they could be back in the second tier soon.