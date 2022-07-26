Alex Neil reveals Sunderland hope ahead of Coventry City Championship opener

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has said that he hopes the Black Cats can add one or two players to their ranks ahead of their Championship opener this weekend.

Neil’s side welcome Coventry City to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon in what should be a good test on their return to the second tier.

One key area the club are lacking in at present, though, is the striking department, with Ross Stewart the only recognised out and out striker currently on the books.

Neil has made it no secret he is looking for additions in the position, and he has offered a further update on Sunderland’s transfer pursuits ahead of the weekend.

“When it comes to getting players in, then myself and everyone at the club that is dealing with transfer matters can only push it as far as we can push it,” Neil explained, via ChronicleLive.

“Naturally, we want to try to add before the weekend, and we hope that one or two of those run their course, and we manage to get them in.

“But I won’t be spending all my time worrying about that if I can’t affect it.

“My main priority is to get the lads that we’ve currently got onto the training pitch, and get us ready for the first game. If we can get bodies in, then that will naturally help us.”

One name Sunderland had been linked with regarding a potential loan deal had been Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott.

However, last night, the Republic of Ireland international instead opted to join Preston North End.

The Verdict

It seems abundantly clear that Sunderland need reinforcements, particularly in the striking department.

The club were very heavily reliant on Ross Stewart last season and it is looking like they may be again this campaign, at least in the opening weeks.

If their interest in Troy Parrott was genuine, they have missed out on that one, and the club must do everything they can to ensure that does not happen with their other targets.

Nathan Broadhead has been heavily linked with a return, for example, so it will be interesting to see if Neil and the hierarchy can get that one over the line, at least.