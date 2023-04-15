Alex Neil has claimed he wants Stoke City to wrap up their summer business as quickly as possible.

The Potters’ campaign is effectively over as they can neither realistically challenge for promotion nor suffer relegation.

However, the Stoke boss wants to wait until after the final fixture to open up any potential contract extension discussions with his players.

There are a number of players who have contracts set to expire in June, such as Nick Powell and Sam Clucas.

Will Stoke spend in the summer transfer window?

The 41-year-old has highlighted the squad’s returns for pre-season as a time in which he wants the club to finish up their potential transfer business.

Neil and his recruitment staff are gearing up for a busy summer ahead as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next year.

He believes a failure to do so could put the team at a disadvantage for the start of the next campaign.

“We want to try to get as much work done as possible prior to us coming back for pre-season,” said Neil, via Stoke Sentinel.

“I don’t want to be going into the first couple of weeks of the season not having got a squad together for where we want to be, then we’re playing games basically at a disadvantage.

“The difficulty you’ve got with deals in the pipeline is that whatever is agreed at this point doesn’t really matter because nothing is concrete, nothing matters.

“If you’ve signed a piece of paper it doesn’t count for anything because the window’s not open, you can’t lodge anything.

“You might be saying yes now but then Man United phone you the day before the window opens.

“Irrespective of agreements we might have in principle or speaking to people just now, until you get it signed on the dotted line, it doesn’t make any difference.

“I’ve had players going to other clubs who have turned around on the motorway to come to my club and it can be as late as that to get the deal done.

“You can’t take anything for granted.

“And you can also bet your bottom dollar that every agent in the land will be on to every single club.”

This has been Neil’s first season in charge at the Bet365 Stadium and he has them on course for a mid-table finish.

Stoke still have a handful of games remaining, the first coming this afternoon when the Potters welcome the visit of West Bromwich Albion.

Can Stoke challenge for promotion next season?

Neil’s time with Stoke got off to a slow start, but recent form has shown the potential of the team.

Stoke earned some good results following the January transfer window and were one of the in-form sides in the division going into the March international break.

But it will be a rather tame end to the season due to their current league position.

However, this could be an advantage for Stoke for the next campaign as it should give them a chance to get a head start on their summer business earlier than most of their rivals.