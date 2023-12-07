Highlights Stoke City manager Alex Neil refuses to resign despite increasing pressure on his position.

The team's poor results have frustrated fans, but Neil believes the club is heading in the right direction.

Stoke must start winning games to alleviate pressure and improve their position in the Championship table.

Stoke City manager Alex Neil has emphatically insisted he will not resign amid increasing pressure on his position.

Neil arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Sunderland last August, and after leading his side to an underwhelming 16th-placed finish last season, it has been a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Potters are without a win in their last five games, and they suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday.

Stoke started brightly and they took the lead in the 23rd minute through Tyrese Campbell, but the Pilgrims equalised just before half-time when Mustapha Bundu converted Kaine Kesler-Hayden's cross.

Ryan Mmaee was denied by Michael Cooper in the second half as the Potters looked to restore their advantage, but Adam Randall's strike sealed all three points for Argyle in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Supporters made their feelings clear after the final whistle, and Neil admitted post-match that he could understand their frustration.

Stoke currently sit 20th in the Championship table, nine points from the play-off places and just five points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they host bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Alex Neil's defiant Stoke City message

Ahead of the game against the Owls, Neil insisted that he will not quit, and he believes that while results have been poor, the club is heading in the right direction.

"I’ll die before I quit. There will be no quitting from me whatsoever. I really believe in what we’re doing, I believe that the club will be going in the right direction for the next few seasons. I think a lot of foundations that we’ve laid have been really beneficial. In the short-term, we need to make sure we put more points on the board so we can see that come to fruition," Neil told the Stoke Sentinel.

"What naturally happens is that if you lose games, fans get frustrated, the more they voice their concerns, the more it becomes difficult for the players to perform. I just think in Championship football in particular, it’s always the easiest solution, isn’t it, to change the coach. We need to go and try to win the game for ourselves and to get the fans behind the team.

"What you’ll always get is guys who will back the team regardless, you’ll get guys who are going to be more vocal if we lose or don’t perform well. That’s perfectly fine and it’s the same at every club.

"We know that we need to win more games and it really is as straightforward as that. We can delve into it and the aspects of it and the psychology as much as we like but the simple fact is that we need to do well in the next game. If we do well in the next game then hopefully we will move up the table a little bit and then I’m hopeful that fans will be a little bit more optimistic and we can focus on the next game after that.

"It is always the case in football that if you lose games it builds pressure, if you win games it alleviates pressure. That’s the way it works. We need that for ourselves as much as anything else that we need to go and try to win the next game."

Should Stoke City stick with Alex Neil?

Time is certainly running out for Neil, and results need to improve soon if he is to keep his job.

It had seemed as though Stoke had turned a corner after three consecutive victories in October, but it has proved to be another false dawn as inconsistency continues to plague them.

The Potters are now in their sixth consecutive season in the Championship, and Neil is not the first manager to have struggled at the bet365 Stadium, so it is undoubtedly a challenging job.

But Neil has been in charge long enough to make an impact, and the game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday could potentially be defining for his future.