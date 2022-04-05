Alex Neil reveals how he approaches Sunderland games as they push for the play-offs

In-form Sunderland face Oxford United this weekend who sit just one place and one point behind them in the table.

The game will be a big one with both teams looking for a play-off spot this season and whoever wins this game will be in a play-off spot at the end of the day.

Sunderland haven’t lost any of their last five games however they did leave it until the 95th minute to score against relegation battling Gillingham at the weekend, something they can’t afford to do when they face the Us.

Furthermore with the number of teams remaining in the play-off battle, neither side want to drop points at a crucial time.

However, Sunderland boss Alex Neil insists he is looking forward to the game as he told the Chronicle: “There’s a long, long way to go, we’ve got a lot of big games coming up, but as you can probably tell, I don’t get too high about things that happen, and I don’t get too low about things that happen either. Once it is done, it’s done, and I have to plan for the next bit, which is what I’m trying to do right now.

“I don’t get ahead of myself. We won on Saturday, we did what was required, and I’m really pleased, but this week is really important now as well. It’s going to be that snowball effect – every game becomes bigger and bigger.

“We’re very pleased with what we did at the weekend, I thought we deserved to win and if we had won by more goals then nobody could have complained, but the most important thing was that we got the job done. As for whether we have timed this run [of form] right, I’ll probably be better able to answer that in four or five games’ time.”

Sunderland kick off their final run of six games on Saturday and no doubt Alex Neil will be hoping he can answer the question by saying yes, his side did hit their run of form at the right time.

The Verdict:

Saturday will be a big game for both sides and whichever side loses will no doubt feel a big dent in their play-off ambitions, especially depending on how other results in the league go.

Whilst a loss would put neither side out of the play-off race, a win would certainly boost the confidence and momentum of each side going forward which can be a massive help in situations like a play-off run.

Alex Neil seems to be approaching it with a calm head though which is what you want from your manager at a time like this.

For him to be able to manage his team effectively and not get ahead of himself means he will continue to do his job at the same standard he has been doing it since coming in, which is what has got his side to the position they sit in now.