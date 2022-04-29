Alex Neil reveals double Sunderland boost ahead of Morecambe clash

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has revealed that both Dennis Cirkin and Aiden McGeady are both nearing a return to match action following injury struggles.

And it comes at the perfect time as the Black Cats prepare for the final match of their regular League One season, which comes away at Morecambe on Saturday afternoon, with a potential play-off campaign to come.

McGeady, who has been an influential figure for Sunderland in League One under both Jack Ross and Lee Johnson – either side of being exiled by Phil Parkinson – has missed a large portion of the 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury.

The former Republic of Ireland international’s last of his 14 league outings came all the way back in November 2021 when he came off the bench against Shrewsbury Town.

Left-back Cirkin meanwhile, a summer recruit from Tottenham Hotspur, has been absent for Sunderland’s last two matches with a calf problem.

The 20-year-old isn’t expected to be available for the Black Cats’ trip to Lancashire, but Cirkin will be back in the near future according to Neil.

“Dennis isn’t far away,” Neil said, per the Northern Echo.

“He’s pain free now, which is good, so we just need to step up his preparations now as much as anything.

On McGeady’s potential involvement at the Mazuma Stadium this weekend, Neil said: “Aiden’s made good progress.

“He’s been on the grass, and he’s training with the lads. We’ll take a view (on whether he is involved).”

The Verdict

If McGeady is in the squad for the Morecambe clash then it could give the fanbase a real boost as the winger is a fan favourite.

Even though his powers may be waning with an advanced age and more injuries setting in, McGeady still has a cutting edge and a bit of class on the ball and at times he has been missed this season.

It could be the Irishman’s last stand though with his contract set to expire at the conclusion of the current campaign – and how fitting would it be if he could send Sunderland back to the Championship?

As for Cirkin, he looks set to return if Sunderland get into the play-offs, and he’s someone who was an ever-present under Neil until his injury, so it would be no surprise to see him return immediately.