Alex Neil reacts to recent progression of Stoke City prospect

Stoke City manager Alex Neil has praised striker Emre Tezgel for his recent progression towards the fringes of the first-team.

Tezgel has made his way through the youth ranks with the Potters in recent years, where he has enjoyed some prolific form in front of goal.

That saw him handed two first-team appearances as a late substitute in the FA Cup last season, before signing a long-term contract with the club in the summer.

The 17-year-old was also named in a Championship matchday squad for the first time during Stoke’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff last weekend.

Now it seems as though Neil, who only arrived at Stoke at the end of August, has already been highly impressed by what he has seen from the teenager.

Speaking about Tezgel ahead of his side’s clash with Bristol City on Saturday, the Potters boss told The Stoke Sentinel: “I love him as a player, he is very good. At just turned 17, he is as good at taking the ball in as any young striker I have seen at his age.

“He was on the bench in the last game, he trains with us every single day and he shows his qualities every day. So, I think he has got an extremely bright future ahead of him.

“He just needs exposure at the right time. He has been involved with us, he has been in and about training with us every day, he was on the bench in the last game, he will travel with the squad for this game as well so we will see how we go.”

Stoke go into that match this afternoon 19th in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

It is quite some rise that Tezgel is enjoying at Stoke right now.

The fact he is already working in and around the first-team on such a regular basis at his age, shows just what a promising talent he is, with the potential to make a significant impression for years to come.

As a result, it seems it may not be long until the teenager does get a chance in the Championship, which will of course be another big chance for him to show just what he can do.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that new long term contract Stoke secured for the striker in the summer, was a very good piece of business.