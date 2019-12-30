Alex Neil reacts to disappointing Preston North End defeat

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has reacted to the club’s surprise defeat at home to Reading yesterday, claiming the performance was not good enough.

Preston headed into the game looking to capitalise on the stuttering form of those around and above them by consolidating their place in the Championship play-off places, but were left empty-handed and outside of the top six after Reading scored two quickfire goals to win 2-0 at Deepdale.

Preston started the season with a very impressive unbeaten home run, only for it to be ended controversially against West Brom at the beginning of this month.

Since then, the Whites have picked up two home wins before but were left kicking themselves yesterday as sides around them dropped points.

Goals from John Swift and Lucas Joao settled the game after 16 minutes, with Preston failing to create much and build any momentum at home. The defeat now leaves the side in seventh place on goal difference behind Sheffield Wednesday, who also lost at home.

Speaking to the club’s official site, Neil revealed that he wasn’t impressed with his side’s performance upon reflection.

He said: “I’ve watched the game back this morning and to be honest I don’t think we played as well in the first half as I thought we had at the time, which doesn’t happen often as I would like to think I generally see the game as it is, so it was disappointing.

“There were too many sloppy passes in the first half and when we did have the ball, usually we make good use of it at home, but we didn’t really do that. It wasn’t for a lack of effort yesterday but we just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.”

The first half was where the game was won and lost at Deepdale. Preston failed to take control of the game early and paid the price for it as Reading clinically dispatched of them.

The Verdict

It is hard for a manager to see the game in real-time from their position on the pitch and come to a comprehensive conclusion about what went wrong and how they rectify it.

Neil’s comments are correct about how his side performed early on and while they grew into the game, leaving yourself two goals down after a quarter of an hour is not ideal at all.

Next up is a resurgent Middlesbrough at Deepdale so Neil will be hoping that they can start much better to get a positive result and break back into the top six.