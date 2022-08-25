Alex Neil reacts as Sunderland secure transfer agreement for six-cap international

Sunderland have announced the capture of Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette.

The 18-year-old departs his former club C.S. Herediano and heads to the Stadium of Light for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal with the Black Cats.

Speaking in the press release that announced his arrival, Sunderland boss Alex Neil described Bennette as a huge talent.

““He is a huge talent and an international player.” Neil explained, via Sunderland club media.

“Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.

“We need to be patient and allow him time to acclimatise to a new country and learn the language – he is certainly one for the future.”

Meanwhile, Bennette himself said that he was looking forward to the challenge that faced him after joining the club.

Think you’re a Sunderland expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 Who did Sunderland sign Luke O'Nien from in 2018? Swindon Town Oxford United Accrington Stanley Wycombe Wanderers

““I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge.” the Costa Rican said.

“I’ve come here with the aim of helping the team as much as I can.

“When you see the Stadium of Light and this huge fan base, it gives you more motivation and desire to work hard day-to-day and give your all.”

The Verdict

Jewison Bennette’s announcement does not come as a surprise after recent reports, but it is certainly an exciting signing for the club to make.

As Alex Neil states, the 18-year-old is one for the future, so fans should perhaps temper their expectations for now, though.

However, to have been capped six times internationally at just 18, regardless of which country it is for, shows you must have some level of talent at a young age.

It is going to be fascinating to see how the youngster adapts to life and football in the Championship, and indeed how Alex Neil handles his integration into the Sunderland squad.