The final day of the Championship campaign proved an exciting and dramatic one.

Undoubtedly, one of the big winners of the day were Sunderland, who, with a 3-0 victory away at Preston North End, secured sixth spot and the chance to compete for a place in the Premier League.

It really is a remarkable achievement by the Black Cats when you consider they only came up via the League One play-offs last season, and that Tony Mowbray took charge just weeks into the campaign, with no pre-season or summer window to mould his squad.

Indeed, now Stoke City boss, Alex Neil, was in charge at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of the season, but departed for unknown reasons to join the Potters.

What did Alex Neil say about Sunderland reaching the play-offs?

With Neil's Stoke side being beaten 2-0 away at Watford on the final day, the Potters were condemned to a 16th place finish.

Of course, with the side he chose to leave achieving a play-off spot, and his own side missing out by some distance, as well as club's with smaller budgets in the top six, Neil was asked whether it was a missed opportunity.

He dismissed that notion, but did react to Sunderland's achievement.

"I don’t think it does (strike him as a missed opportunity). That’s a misconception," Neil told StokeonTrentLive.

“The truth is that the teams at the top of the table have been building something for three, four, five seasons.

"If you look at Luton, they have had the core of their players together for about four years. You could say the same about Millwall and you could say the same about Coventry. Those lads have been together.”

“Sunderland to a certain extent. What they’ve got is a young, hungry team that just want to go and get after everyone with no fear and don’t think about anything other than trying to win their next game. We’re not there yet.

“They’ve done great, haven’t they? They’re in the play-offs. You’ve got to give them all the credit they deserve.

“There are a lot of people there who I’ve got a big affinity with having experienced a promotion together, and naturally we have good relationships so I wish them all the best for the play-offs.”

Will Alex Neil regret leaving Sunderland for Stoke?

I do not think Neil will regret leaving the Stadium of Light for Stoke, even despite their fantastic finish and his side's struggles.

He clearly had his reasons for leaving and still likely feels that his decision to do so was justified.

It was good of him to wish the club the best in the play-offs, with the Stoke boss now firmly focused, I'm sure, on the summer transfer window and improving his squad at the Bet 365 Stadium.