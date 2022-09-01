Alex Neil reacts as Stoke City seal temporary move for Chelsea defender

Alex Neil has admitted that he believes that Dujon Sterling will add some versatility to Stoke City’s squad during his loan spell at the bet365 Stadium.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Stoke have signed Sterling on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Chelsea.

The right-back, who was linked with a move to Queens Park Rangers earlier this summer, spent the previous campaign at Blackpool.

During his time with the Seasiders, Sterling made 24 appearances for the club in the Championship.

Whereas Sterling has previously represented Coventry City and Wigan Athletic in the Football League, he has been unable to force his way into Chelsea’s starting eleven during his career to date.

Due to the presence of Reece James, the defender has only featured on two occasions at senior level for the Blues.

Set to represent Stoke for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, Sterling could potentially make his debut for his new side when they take on Reading on Sunday.

Reacting to Sterling’s arrival, Neil has admitted that he is excited by the fact that the club were able to fend off competition from elsewhere to secure his signature.

Speaking to the club’s website, Neil said: “The signing of Dujon is an exciting one for us and we had to fight off stiff competition to get him.

“He’s a talented young player who plays as a right wing-back, which is an area of the field where we are short on numbers at present, but he’s also capable of playing as a centre-back so he brings versatility to our squad.”

The hardest Stoke City quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 How many points did Stoke City accumulate during their time in the Premier League? 431 503 441 457

The Verdict

When you consider that Stoke were relatively short of options in this particular position, it is hardly a shock that they have opted to bolster their squad by signing Sterling.

Having recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.55 last season, it will be interesting to see whether the right-back will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Potters in the coming months.

With the window set to close this evening, Stoke could potentially opt to engage in some more transfer business.

Stoke’s supporters will be hoping to see their side push on in the Championship under the guidance of Neil following the club’s decision to draft in the 41-year-old as a replacement for Michael O’Neill.