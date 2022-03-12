Alex Neil provides welcome Sunderland training update

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has returned to light training with the club, manager Alex Neil has confirmed.

Burge has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats this season, with the last of those coming in the League Cup clash with Arsenal back in December.

Shortly after that match, Burge was one of several Sunderland who tested positive for Covid.

But while the rest of those to have contracted the virus quickly returned to action, Burge remained out for some time, with then-Sunderland manager Lee Johnson revealing that the goalkeeper was experiencing heart palpatations that had seen him ordered to rest further.

However, it seems that the 29-year-old is now making positive progress towards a possible return to action, by starting to resume training.

Providing an update on Burge, Neil told The Chronicle: “We’ve had some good news on Burgey, and the only reason I haven’t mentioned him before is because I don’t want to put any pressure on him.

“When you’re talking about vital organs, the last thing you want to do is start putting pressure on people to come back because their health is the most important thing.

“But Lee is in a much better place now. His tests came back relatively normal, and there is just going to be a slow, gradual, build-up to get him doing a bit more work over time, making sure we don’t over-exert him but that we get him to a good place as quickly as possible.

“He’s been around and about the training ground, and he was out on the grass yesterday – albeit, as I say, he was doing limited amounts to make sure we look after him.”

As things stand, Burge’s contract at The Stadium of Light is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Verdict

This is certainly good news from both a Sunderland, and general perspective.

Whenever anyone finds themselves in the sort of situation that Burge did, the first concern must always be for their well being.

Fortunately, it seems as though the goalkeeper is moving in the right direction by returning to training, suggesting there is a decent chance he will be able to play first-team football again.

Given the experience he brings, that could certainly be useful for Sunderland in the battle for promotion, and longer term, could make him an appealing target for a number of clubs, even if he does not secure a new contract at the Stadium of Light beyond the end of this season.