Alex Neil provides update on Patrick Roberts’ progress at Sunderland

Patrick Roberts joined Sunderland on a free transfer from Manchester City in January but has made just four substitute appearances since.

The 25-year-old had a prolific youth career and has succeeded in loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium in the past, but now at a new permanent destination he has experienced somewhat of a rocky start.

Alex Neil explained the difficulty of the situation from both perspectives when he spoke to the Sunderland Echo.

He said: “I’ve been really honest with Patrick, as I have with the other players.

“At the moment, it’s tough because you’re not at your peak and it’s hard for you to give your best.