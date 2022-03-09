Alex Neil provides Sunderland injury update following Fleetwood Town victory

Securing a 3-1 victory at home to Fleetwood Town last night, Sunderland strengthened their play-off bid after going a goal down.

One notable absentee from last night’s victory was Nathan Broadhead, with the 23-year-old already missing a large chunk of this season with a hamstring injury.

The forward returned to the starting line up at the weekend, getting through 70 minutes for the Black Cats, in what appeared to be an important step in the final stages of his recovery.

However, the 23-year-old was omitted from the squad last night, with Alex Neil explaining exactly why he made that decision to the Sunderland Echo: “I wouldn’t have rested Broadhead, I’d have played him if he was fit.

“He just had an element of stiffness in his hamstring, and he has been out for a long time with that so it was a concern for us.

“I think he should hopefully be OK over the next couple of days.

“But what I couldn’t do is risk him for one to lose him for eight, if that makes sense.

“So we just made what we thought was the best decision in the interests of the lad.”

Neil also provided an update on Alex Pritchard, who picked up an injury to his ankle during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic: “We don’t really have a lot more information right now.

“The difficulty with those types of injury is that you have to wait for the swelling to come down, and then they become a lot clearer.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as I first feared, however, there is going to be a spell where he’s not available.”

The verdict

Broadhead was starting to show excellent form before injury struck, but whilst they will be eager to see him back on a regular basis, they are wisely taking caution.

Having the 23-year-old fully fit will be an excellent boost for the Black Cats in what remains of this season, especially if this campaign ends with a play-off finish.

It is encouraging news that Pritchard’s injury does not appear to be as bad as Neil first feared, with the 28-year-old’s creativity and ball carrying abilities playing a big part in Sunderland’s forward play this season.

The Black Cats do possess strength in depth, meaning that they have more than capable options in their absence, however, they are two excellent players at League One level who can make a real difference.